EXCL: Chelsea are closing in on verbal agreement with Independiente del Valle to sign Ecuadorian gem Kendry Paez — deal close to be completed. 🚨🔵🇪🇨 #CFC



Midfielder born in 2007, one of the best talents in South America, Kendry will be able to join Chelsea when he will turn 18. pic.twitter.com/mM6vJORa8n