Arsenal second proposal for Mykhaylo Mudryk is close to €50m fixed fee plus add-ons. Shakhtar expected to make a decision, the clubs are in direct contact. ⚪️🔴🇺🇦 #AFC



Personal terms, never been an issue – Arsenal is player's priority. Chelsea will act if #AFC move collapses. pic.twitter.com/P0svkKIyyw