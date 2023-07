Al-Nassr domyka transfer piłkarza Manchesteru United

EXCL: Al Nassr are closing in on deal to sign Alex Telles from Man United, here we go soon! 🚨🟡🔵🇸🇦



There’s verbal agreement now in place between the two clubs, waiting for the documents/check details.



Al Nassr want both Seko Fofana and Telles to join in the next days. pic.twitter.com/1gmI7oEEOw