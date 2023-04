Agent Milika był w Turynie. Napastnik bliższy transferu definitywnego?

Arek #Milik’s agent (David Pantak) was in Turin 2 weeks ago to set the agreement with #Juventus, which are ready to trigger the option to buy from #OlympiqueMarseille for €7M + 2M as bonuses. For the polish striker contract until 2026 (3M/year). Expected a new meeting next week https://t.co/4MXS3pkdOk