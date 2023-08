Sassuolo director Carnevali: "Berardi won't be sold to Juventus. Deadline was on August 17 but Giuntoli has never sent any formal bid. I'm not happy with that". ⚪️⚫️⛔️



"We wanted to make it happen but Juve disappeared. Berardi is no longer for sale", tells Gazzetta.