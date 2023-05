Breaking, huge news for United States. Arsenal star Folarin Balogun has finally decided to represent USMNT — he will switch allegiance to USA. 🚨🔴🇺🇸 #USMNT



Balogun took his time but the decision has been made. No England; he will represent USA. Official soon.



Here we go ✨🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/U7y0EqHv7j