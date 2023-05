Eddie Howe on Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar links: “A lot of the names aren't accurate. We need to recruit wisely”. 🚨⚪️⚫️ #NUFC



“We want to discover them before they explode onto the world stage. We need to go underneath, find them young and develop them. I know the direction”. pic.twitter.com/gH0JmP0ui0