Enzo Fernandez: "Joao Felix's a great player. Fantastic player. He’s a key player for us, let’s hope Chelsea can do all they can to keep hold of him in June", tells The Times 🔵 #CFC



"Joao called me when I got here to ask if he could be of any help – and it helps on the field". pic.twitter.com/c5y3hK6tVE