Ivan Perisić has torn his ACL — he will miss the next 5/6 months as Tottenham confirm. 🚨⚪️ #THFC



Perisić, fantastic professional who’ll now work hard with one big target: Euro2024 with Croatia, feeling he can do it 🇭🇷



Wishing him speedy recovery! pic.twitter.com/h4yPUSEK3A