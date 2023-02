Pep Guardiola on new fullback to replace Cancelo: "We talk, but took three minutes. I said, 'Do you have something?' Txiki said no. I said, 'Wait'. That's it". 🔵 #MCFC



"I prefer a few months until the end of the season we can do it without crazy money. In the summer, we see". pic.twitter.com/RX3UThkCr4