Fastest to:

▪️10 PL goals—6 games

▪️20 PL goals—14 games

▪️30 PL goals—27 games

▪️30 UCL goals—25 games

▪️4 PL hat tricks—19 games

▪️30 goals for Pep—26 games



Most goals in a season:

▪️For City—45 goals*

▪️By a PL player—45 goals*



Haaland keeps breaking records this season 📚 pic.twitter.com/XuxygSqIBS