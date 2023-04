Understand price tag to sign Jonathan David this summer will be around €65m as Lille expect top clubs to move for the Canadian striker. 🔴✨ #transfers



2️⃣0️⃣ David scored again today — it’s 20 goals in #Ligue1 now, top scorer of the league tied with Kylian Mbappé. pic.twitter.com/3mfXKxGIAR