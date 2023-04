Ancelotti: “I believe Modrić, Benzema and Kroos will be here next season”. 🚨⚪️ #RealMadrid



“The future will be bright too; we have top talents like Tchouaméni, Camavinga, Valverde, Ceballos… and they will make history too. It’s different than the others but they’ll be great”. pic.twitter.com/2sHpHdMGtl