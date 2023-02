Ronaldinho’s son João Mendes (17) will play for Barcelona, confirmed 🔵🔴🇧🇷 #FCB



Joan Laporta: “We’re proud to continue the Ronaldinho ‘saga’. His son João will have a contract with us, he’s good — we still don't know if it will be with Juvenil B team”. pic.twitter.com/JVcnlQ81gh