Diego Simeone: "Did the Saudi offer make me hesitate? No, the truth is that I’m very happy where I am. I’m very happy to be at Atlético". 🔴⚪️ #Atléti



"I did not hesitate with the offer from Saudi Arabia, not even if they increase it. I’m happy at Atlético", told Marca. pic.twitter.com/bkW2zGL7Rf