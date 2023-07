🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚! Osasuna have been reinstated to the Europa Conference League following an appeal to CAS after UEFA banned them for match-fixing in 2013.



UEFA have now opened a separate disciplinary case against them for going to CAS.



(Source: @Osasuna) pic.twitter.com/rIPHsvg9vX