Lewandowski o wpływie Kloppa na rozwój. “Potrzebował doskonałych uczniów”

Robert Lewandowski on Klopp:



🗣️ "Jürgen was not only a father figure to me. As a coach, he was like the “bad” teacher. And I mean that in the best sense of the word.



🗣️ "Let me explain. Think back to you when you were in school. Which teacher do you remember the most? Not the… pic.twitter.com/ygPAjrZa5X