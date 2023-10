🔵🔴📱 Vitor Roque reveals: "Ronald Araujo started to call me even before I signed for Barça. He sent message to my teammate Canobbio… he said: tell Vitor to join us at Barça".



"He wanted me at Barça at all costs! Then he added that he's waiting for me", told Mundo Deportivo. pic.twitter.com/ytWAD1NLVY