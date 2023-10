🦅🇹🇷 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Burak Yılmaz will be the manager of Beşiktaş until further notice by the Turkish club!



He was assistant manager under recently sacked manager Şenol Güneş, but the 38-year-old has now been given full duties. pic.twitter.com/KyhHuEoDmn