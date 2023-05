Tite może wrócić na ławkę trenerską. Otrzymał ofertę z Arabii Saudyjskiej

🚨❌Luis Enrique rejected the first #AlHilal's offer.



💰 The 🇸🇦 club raised a new bid (more than $6m/season) and is waiting for a response. ⏳



📑 #Tite and Marcelo #Gallardo are the main alternatives, if the 🇪🇸 coach doesn't accept. 🐓⚽️ #Transfers pic.twitter.com/gGuiWCS8Pm