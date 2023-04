Juergen Klopp zachwycony napastnikiem. “Jest znakomitym piłkarzem”

Klopp: “Cody Gakpo was PSV captain – I had no clue how that happens that early, he’s 23… I thought: he's super-smart kid, really open and a real team player”. 🔴 #LFC



“On top of that, a really good footballer. He can play this position, can play wide, can play the centre”. pic.twitter.com/IWi72xAOqh