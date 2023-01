Ten Hag confirms Donny van de Beek is out for the rest of season: “It’s terrible when you get a bad tackle and a bad injury during the season” 🚨 #MUFC



“But in the long-term it is looking really good — he will be back for the start of pre-season”, Ten Hag says — via @hirstclass. pic.twitter.com/xyG9CGFbbH